COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Royal Columbian Hospital, multiple care homes

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital, along with several additional long-term care homes.

Fraser Health said Thursday the Royal Columbian outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission on site, and one staff member tested positive.

Contact tracing and enhanced cleaning had begun at the site, it said.

The hospital’s emergency department remained open. The affected medicine unit was closed, but other operations in the hospital were unaffected.

The health authority also declared an outbreak in a long-term care facility at Langley Memorial Hospital, where two staff members tested positive in the Rosewood and Cedar Hill residences.

Two staff members also tested positive at The Residences at Clayton Heights in Surrey, Fraser Health said.

Additional outbreaks were declared at the Cottage-Worthington Pavilion long-term care home in Abbotsford and the Windermere Care Centre assisted-living facility in Vancouver.