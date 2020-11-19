Menu

Comments

Health

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Royal Columbian Hospital, multiple care homes

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 8:54 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 538 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death' B.C. health officials report 538 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death
WATCH: B.C. health officials report 538 new cases of COVID-19, one additional death

Health officials have declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Royal Columbian Hospital, along with several additional long-term care homes.

Fraser Health said Thursday the Royal Columbian outbreak was declared after evidence of transmission on site, and one staff member tested positive.

Read more: New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Contact tracing and enhanced cleaning had begun at the site, it said.

The hospital’s emergency department remained open. The affected medicine unit was closed, but other operations in the hospital were unaffected.

Click to play video 'B.C. expands COVID-19 restrictions to masks, non-essential travel, mixing households' B.C. expands COVID-19 restrictions to masks, non-essential travel, mixing households
B.C. expands COVID-19 restrictions to masks, non-essential travel, mixing households

The health authority also declared an outbreak in a long-term care facility at Langley Memorial Hospital, where two staff members tested positive in the Rosewood and Cedar Hill residences.

Read more: List of seniors’ homes and health-care facilities at centre of B.C.’s coronavirus outbreak

Two staff members also tested positive at The Residences at Clayton Heights in Surrey, Fraser Health said.

Additional outbreaks were declared at the Cottage-Worthington Pavilion long-term care home in Abbotsford and the Windermere Care Centre assisted-living facility in Vancouver.

CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusLong-term CareOutbreakbc covidseniors' homeshospital outbreakCovid Outbreak
