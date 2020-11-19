Menu

Health

New Brunswick issues COVID-19 exposure warning for 2 restaurants in Saint John

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 7:54 pm
(Getty Images)

Public Health has identified potential public exposure to COVID-19 at Five and Dime Bar and Freddies Pizza in Saint John.

Health officials said that exposure may have occurred on Nov. 19 at Five and Dime Bar on Grannan Street.

People who have visited this facility between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days, according to the province.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Students from Listuguj call for return to Campbellton, N.B. classroom

A potential exposure at Freddies Pizza on Charlotte Street occurred on Nov. 14 between 2:30 a.m. and 3 a.m.

Anyone present at these locations during the dates and times named is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

  • Fever
  • Cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Sore throat
  • Runny nose/nasal congestion
  • headache
  • shortness of breath
