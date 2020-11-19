Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

COVID-19 gargle test, now available for adults, arrives in the Okanagan

By Jules Knox Global News
A child demonstrates how to perform B.C.'s new gargle rinse test.
A child demonstrates how to perform B.C.'s new gargle rinse test. B.C. Centre for Disease Control

The COVID-19 gargle test is now available for adults in the Okanagan, and Interior Health says it’s just as effective as the swab test up the nose.

Until this week, the spit test was only available to children.

Read more: So long swabs: B.C. unveils new mouth-rinse COVID-19 test for kids

“They needed to make sure the test works well, and they needed to make sure they’ve actually got enough of all the components of the test,” Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Albert Villiers said. “But they’ve got enough now.”

The gargle test involves three cycles of swishing then gargling a saline solution for five seconds each, before spitting it into a container.

Read more: British Columbia imposes province-wide travel restrictions starting Thursday

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re trying to make it easier for people, trying to put less hurdles in place so people can actually get tested if they need to,” Villiers said.

Interior Health said the gargle test is available at all of its collection centres, but some individuals may not meet the criteria for it.

Read more: Penticton shopping centre and the Bay embroiled in pandemic-related rent dispute

“This will be discussed when people call for their appointment and screening,” spokesperson Karl Hardt said in a news release.

The health authority said people still need to book an appointment and testing is not recommended for people who do not have symptoms.

Story continues below advertisement

Individuals cannot eat, smoke, vape, brush their teeth or use mouthwash for one hour before their test.

Click to play video 'Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout' Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Interior Health preparing for COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19KelownaOkanaganbc coronavirusVernonpentictonInterior HealthAdultsSpitadult testgarglespit test
Flyers
More weekly flyers