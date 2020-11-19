COVID-19 gargle test, now available for adults, arrives in the Okanagan

Send this page to someone via email

The COVID-19 gargle test is now available for adults in the Okanagan, and Interior Health says it’s just as effective as the swab test up the nose.

Until this week, the spit test was only available to children.

“They needed to make sure the test works well, and they needed to make sure they’ve actually got enough of all the components of the test,” Interior Health chief medical officer Dr. Albert Villiers said. “But they’ve got enough now.”

The gargle test involves three cycles of swishing then gargling a saline solution for five seconds each, before spitting it into a container.

“We’re trying to make it easier for people, trying to put less hurdles in place so people can actually get tested if they need to,” Villiers said.

Interior Health said the gargle test is available at all of its collection centres, but some individuals may not meet the criteria for it.

“This will be discussed when people call for their appointment and screening,” spokesperson Karl Hardt said in a news release.

Gargle vs. the swab COVID test: Interior Health says the swab allows them to do additional tests for flu, etc. Long-term care residents or pregnant women might still get the swab because IH needs to know what they're sick from. — Jules Knox (@Jules_Knox) November 19, 2020

The health authority said people still need to book an appointment and testing is not recommended for people who do not have symptoms.

Individuals cannot eat, smoke, vape, brush their teeth or use mouthwash for one hour before their test.

