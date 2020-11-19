Police investigate after downtown Kelowna apartment bear-sprayed

The inside of a downtown Kelowna apartment building was bear-sprayed Thursday morning, according to Kelowna RCMP.
Police said they were called to a building in the 700 block of Bernard Avenue just after 9:15 a.m.
BC Emergency Health Services and the Kelowna Fire Department also rushed to the scene.
RCMP said there were no victims at the scene when officers arrived.
Read more: B.C. woman’s $30 online order with a 3rd-party seller on Amazon turns into $436 vehicle bill
Fans have been set up to air out the building.
RCMP said they do not currently have a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments