Police investigate after downtown Kelowna apartment bear-sprayed

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The inside of a downtown Kelowna apartment building was bear-sprayed Thursday morning, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Police said they were called to a building in the 700 block of Bernard Avenue just after 9:15 a.m.

Read more: Sentencing wraps in assault case tied to alleged RCMP misconduct

BC Emergency Health Services and the Kelowna Fire Department also rushed to the scene.

RCMP said there were no victims at the scene when officers arrived.

Fans have been set up to air out the building.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP said they do not currently have a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.