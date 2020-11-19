Saskatchewan SPCA launches Emergency Food Bank to help feed starving pets

Send this page to someone via email

With more people having a hard time making ends meet amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, a new program from the Saskatchewan SPCA aims to help pet owners struggling to feed their animals.

The SPCA has launched the Emergency Pet Foodbank program, which will see some foodbanks in smaller centres stocked with cat and dog food in December.

Right now the program is looking for financial donations to get off the ground.

The SPCA says many people have been making tough decisions around their pets.

“They’re feeding their pets before they’re taking care of their own nutritional needs,” said community relations coordinator Josh Hourie.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve also heard stories of families that have had to make the decision to surrender their pet to a shelter or a rescue group.”

While the Emergency Pet Foodbank program will primarily offer cat and dog food, Hourie said people with other animals can contact the SPCA and it will see what it can do.

The program will start in eight communities: Carlyle, Fort Q’Appelle, Maple Creek, Melville, Moosomin, Nipawin, Rosthern, and Swift Current.

2:25 Bidens to bring first rescue dog to White House Bidens to bring first rescue dog to White House

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Story continues below advertisement

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.