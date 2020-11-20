Manitoba ministers to discuss business supports Friday morning

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is expected to announce supports for business at a Friday morning press conference.

Finance Minister Scott Fielding and Economic Development and Training Minister Ralph Eichler will speak to reporters at a 9 a.m. media briefing.

Global News will stream the event live in this story.

An invitation sent to media late Thursday didn’t say exactly what the supports will be, or whether or not they’re related to COVID-19.

Businesses deemed non-essential were ordered closed under strict province-wide COVID-19 restrictions put in place last week.

Under the original public health orders, put in place until at least Dec. 11, restaurants, bars, gyms, non-essential retail stores and other facilities were shut in an attempt to reduce increasing COVID-19 caseloads.

On Thursday, the province beefed up the restrictions, banning the sale of non-essential items by retailers that had previously been allowed to sell them as long as part of their inventory included items deemed essential under provincial health rules.

Under the new rules, the stores can remain open, but will only be allowed to sell essential items to in-person shoppers, and must also limit capacity to 25 per cent, or 250 people, whichever is lower.

Online sales and curbside pickup of non-essential goods will be allowed to continue.

While the changes officially start Friday, businesses will have until 12:01 a.m. Saturday to make sure non-essential goods are off limits to the public.

Last week Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced new supports for small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit groups and cultural organizations, such as museums, affected by COVID-19 restrictions.

Called the Manitoba Bridge Grant, it will provide $5,000 to small businesses before Christmas, and perhaps another $5,000 in the new year.

