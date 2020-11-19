B.C. reports 538 new COVID-19 cases, the fewest in a week

Send this page to someone via email

After a week of rapidly accelerating new COVID-19 case numbers, British Columbia appeared to get some respite Thursday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 538 new cases, the fewest in a 24-hour period since Nov. 11.

Henry announced the numbers as she implemented sweeping new orders, including a mandatory mask mandate in indoor public spaces, the extension of Lower Mainland restrictions on social gatherings and a suspension on in-person religious services.

“We need to do more. We need to keep our essential activities open and operating safely, we need to keep our schools open and operating safely, and our workplaces that can be safely open, open. And we need to relive the stress on our health care system, right now,” Henry said.

“We need to go back to what we were doing in April and May and March when we had our pandemic bubble.”

The majority of the new cases were once again in the Fraser Health region (309) and Vancouver Coastal Health region (178).

There were 28 cases in the Interior Health region, 12 on Vancouver Island and 11 in the Northern Health region.

The province recorded one death overnight, also a significant drop after two days of double-digit fatalities.

Several other key metrics continued to move in the wrong direction, however.

Hospitalizations climbed again, reaching a new record of 217. Another 59 people remained in critical or intensive care.

Active cases also reached a new all-time high of 6,929.

And the number of people isolating, after peaking last Friday and dropping for nearly a week, ticked upward again to 9,929.

About 69 per cent of B.C.’s total 24,960 cases have recovered.

