SIU investigating after OPP officer, civilian shot and killed in incident on Manitoulin Island

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it’s investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer and a civilian were shot and killed in connection with an incident on Manitoulin Island on Thursday.
“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 12:30, an individual contacted the OPP to report the presence of an unwanted person on a property in Gore Bay,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.
“Soon after officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the man and there was an interaction.”
As a result of the interaction, Hudon said one OPP officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while the civilian was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
On Thursday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the 28-year veteran officer who died as Marc Hovingh.
The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators are on the way to the scene.
“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Thursday.
“Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are all grieving at this very difficult time.”
Early afternoon Thursday, OPP said there was a “heavy police presence” in Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road. They requested for the public to stay away from the area.
Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, said the “tight knit” community of Manitoulin Island is “devastated” at the loss of Hovingh.
“On Manitoulin Island, OPP officers are our friends and our neighbours,” Mantha said in a statement. “We will be forever changed by the devastating loss of one of our own.”
In a statement, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she’s saddened to learn about Hovingh’s death.
“I extend the heartfelt condolences of the official opposition to the family and loved ones of Constable Hovingh, as well as to all members of the OPP,” Horwath said.
