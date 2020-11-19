SIU investigating after OPP officer, civilian shot and killed in incident on Manitoulin Island

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit, says it’s investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer and a civilian were shot and killed in connection with an incident on Manitoulin Island on Thursday.

“Preliminary information indicates that at approximately 12:30, an individual contacted the OPP to report the presence of an unwanted person on a property in Gore Bay,” SIU spokesperson Monica Hudon said.

“Soon after officers arrived on the scene, they encountered the man and there was an interaction.”

As a result of the interaction, Hudon said one OPP officer sustained a fatal gunshot wound, while the civilian was also shot and taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SIU investigating fatal shooting on Manitoulin Island, resulting in death of OPP officer and civilian. Spokesperson Monica Hudon: pic.twitter.com/SKjwea26oz — SIU (@SIUOntario) November 19, 2020

On Thursday, OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique identified the 28-year veteran officer who died as Marc Hovingh.

The SIU says three investigators and two forensic investigators are on the way to the scene.

With great sadness I advise that PC Marc Hovingh, a 28 year veteran of the #OPP, has succumbed to his injuries sustained while bravely serving in the line of duty. Our hearts are with his family, friends and colleagues at this tragic time #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/9cVsYhUqcv — Thomas Carrique (@OPPCommissioner) November 19, 2020

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh who was shot and killed in the line of duty on Manitoulin Island,” Ontario Premier Doug Ford said in a statement Thursday.

“Our government has requested that the flags at Queen’s Park be lowered out of respect for the fallen and their family who are all grieving at this very difficult time.”

Early afternoon Thursday, OPP said there was a “heavy police presence” in Gore Bay in the area of Scotland Road, Hindman Trail and 10th Road. They requested for the public to stay away from the area.

Michael Mantha, MPP for Algoma-Manitoulin, said the “tight knit” community of Manitoulin Island is “devastated” at the loss of Hovingh.

“On Manitoulin Island, OPP officers are our friends and our neighbours,” Mantha said in a statement. “We will be forever changed by the devastating loss of one of our own.”

In a statement, Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said she’s saddened to learn about Hovingh’s death.

“I extend the heartfelt condolences of the official opposition to the family and loved ones of Constable Hovingh, as well as to all members of the OPP,” Horwath said.

The sorrow of an officer fallen will be felt province-wide. We are so saddened to learn that OPP Constable Marc Hovingh has been killed, and that a second officer has sustained injuries on Manitoulin Island in the line of duty today. — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) November 19, 2020

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic incident that has taken place on Manitoulin Island this afternoon. My thoughts are with the officer's family and friends, the first responders and the entire Ontario Provincial Police. — Caroline Mulroney (@C_Mulroney) November 19, 2020

On behalf of @TorontoPolice I want to send sincerest condolences to @OPPCommissioner Carrique, all @OPP_News members, & family/friends of PC Marc Hovingh. Losing an officer in the line of duty is a tragic reminder of the risks police officers take every day to protect the public. — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) November 19, 2020

Our hearts go out to the members of @OPP, and the family, friends of PC Marc Hovingh, His loss is felt across the policing community. Heroes in life not death. https://t.co/WKfyAGgfKX — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 19, 2020

We are saddened by the tragic death of Provincial Constable Marc Hovingh, and send our condolences to his family, friends and colleagues in the OPP and policing community. We honour the brave service of police officers who stand between Ontarians and danger to keep us safe. https://t.co/WtbG5sF7C5 — Sylvia Jones (@SylviaJonesMPP) November 19, 2020

On behalf of the @ChiefsofOntario, we offer our deepest condolences and prayers to @OPP_News PC Marc Hovingh’s family, friends and colleagues ❤️🙏🏽 #HeroesInLife https://t.co/SOyTpuvA14 — RoseAnne Archibald, ON Regional Chief (@ORCRoseAnne) November 19, 2020

