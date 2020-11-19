Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 900 CHML

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Another Hamilton police civilian member tests positive for COVID-19

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted November 19, 2020 2:31 pm
hamilton-police-central-station
Hamilton police Central Station in downtown Hamilton. Don Mitchell / Global News

For the second time this week, a civilian member at Hamilton police headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the employee was last at work at Central Station on Nov. 4 and was not symptomatic at the time.

According to police, the individual does not work directly with the public and is now recovering at home.

Read more: Hamilton pedestrian hit by dump truck, recovering in hospital

On Tuesday, police reported that another civilian member at Central Station had tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at work on Nov. 13.

Trending Stories

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Police say all areas where the individuals worked have undergone a deep cleaning.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic' Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic
Coronavirus: Ontario to deploy 200 provincial offence officers amid pandemic
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Coronavirus CasesPandemicHamilton Policenovel coronavirusHamilton news
Flyers
More weekly flyers