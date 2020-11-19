Another Hamilton police civilian member tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

For the second time this week, a civilian member at Hamilton police headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19.

Police say the employee was last at work at Central Station on Nov. 4 and was not symptomatic at the time.

According to police, the individual does not work directly with the public and is now recovering at home.

On Tuesday, police reported that another civilian member at Central Station had tested positive for COVID-19 and was last at work on Nov. 13.

Police say all areas where the individuals worked have undergone a deep cleaning.

