Crime

High school teacher charged with distributing, possessing child pornography in King, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 2:42 pm
The teacher was arrested at King Secondary School on Wednesday.
The teacher was arrested at King Secondary School on Wednesday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 46-year-old high school teacher has been charged with several child pornography offences in King, Ont.

The teacher was arrested at King Secondary School on Wednesday after investigators traced child pornography images uploaded to a social media platform to the York Region District School Board.

Read more: Ontario doctor facing additional sexual assault charges after 11 more victims come forward

Robert Aurich, 46, from King, was subsequently charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Read more: Former teacher accused in sexual assault at Caledon, Ont. elementary school

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police special victims unit — internet child exploitation team at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7078, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

