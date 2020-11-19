High school teacher charged with distributing, possessing child pornography in King, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old high school teacher has been charged with several child pornography offences in King, Ont.

The teacher was arrested at King Secondary School on Wednesday after investigators traced child pornography images uploaded to a social media platform to the York Region District School Board.

Robert Aurich, 46, from King, was subsequently charged with possessing, distributing and accessing child pornography.

He was held in custody for a bail hearing, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police special victims unit — internet child exploitation team at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7078, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.