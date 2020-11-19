Abbotsford, B.C., care home COVID-19 outbreak grows to 107 people

Send this page to someone via email

The number of people at an Abbotsford care home that have been infected with COVID-19 has grown from 101 to 107.

Tabor Home now has 63 residents and 44 staff in total with COVID-19 and two people have died from the virus, the care home confirmed.

However, some people who previously tested positive have already made a full recovery.

The care home said Thursday they are taking many preventative measures to help stop the spread of the virus including twice-daily screening of tenants, enhanced daily cleaning practices, maintaining two metres distance in dining rooms, staggered meal times and cancellation of group activities and client gatherings.

There are also restrictions on visitors and more screening measures for essential visitors.

Staff are also being grouped together to avoid working with different people each shift and are being screened for signs of the virus twice a day, the care home confirmed.