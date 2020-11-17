COVID-19 outbreak at Abbotsford B.C. care home spreads to 101 people

Send this page to someone via email

A huge COVID-19 outbreak at a Fraser Valley care home has now affected 101 people.

Tabor Home in Abbotsford currently has 59 residents and 42 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

On Nov. 5, two staff members and two residents first tested positive and a Fraser Health rapid response team was deployed to the facility.

Officials say staffing levels are being maintained at the facility but there are no visitors allowed.

Residents are being temporarily isolated in their units and movement around the facility is currently restricted.

Tabor Home is a long-term care facility in Abbotsford that is owned and operated by Tabor Village.

Another outbreak at a care home in White Rock has now spread to nearly 40 people.

A letter sent home to families from Retirement Concepts, which operates White Rock Seniors Village, says 23 residents on the third floor of the building tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, 16 staff members have also tested positive and they are now in self-isolation.

Health officials have detected COVID-19 at four additional residential care homes.

Fraser Health issued bulletins on Saturday and Sunday, saying that rapid response teams had been deployed to each facility.

Staff members at the Kiwanis Care Centre in New Westminster and the George Derby Centre in Burnaby had tested positive, the health authority said.

A staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove, and a staff member and one resident at the PICS assisted living facility in Surrey, also tested positive, it said.

On Tuesday, B.C. recorded a record number of 717 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and 11 new deaths.