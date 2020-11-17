More record-breaking numbers as B.C. reports 717 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

The number of COVID-19 cases in B.C. continues to soar as the province reported a record-high 717 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, along with 11 new deaths.

Tuesday marks the first time B.C.’s daily total of new COVID-19 cases topped 700.

Of the 717 new cases, 484 were in the Fraser Health region and 177 were in Vancouver Coastal Health.

The new cases bring the number of active cases in the province to an all-time of 6,589.

The 11 deaths tied a daily record set on April 13 and bring B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll to 310.

There are a record-high 198 people in hospital with COVID-19, an increase of nearly 10 per cent from Monday. Sixty-three of those patients are in intensive care, an increase of six from the day prior.

Almost 11,000 B.C. residents are under active health monitoring because they’ve been exposed to someone who tested positive.

The numbers come after provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 1,959 new COVID-19 cases over three days and nine new deaths.

Henry said Monday that British Columbians need to return to how they thought and behaved during the first wave of the pandemic, limiting social interactions and eliminating non-essential travel.

“In some ways, we need to be thinking the same vibe as we were in April, and that means thinking about our social gatherings,” she said.

Henry noted that one difference between now and the spring is that many businesses such as restaurants and hair salons have shown they can operate safely with the proper protocols in place.

Henry also reiterated that a mandatory mask policy is not necessary because it is already an expectation that people wear a mask when they’re inside public places.

— With files from Amy Judd and The Canadian Press