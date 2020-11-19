Menu

Crime

Toronto teen heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 1:41 pm
Peterborough Conuty OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 on Thursday morning.
Peterborough Conuty OPP clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on Hwy. 115 on Thursday morning. File / Global News

A Toronto teenager faces stunt driving charges on Highway 115 following radar patrol by OPP Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, shortly after 9:30 a.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

The 18-year-old driver from Toronto was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Read more: Stunt driving charges laid after two vehicles clocked over 160 km/h on Hwy. 115: OPP

OPP say the licence G2 driver was enroute to a DriveTest Centre for a G-licence test.

Trending Stories

The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days and the licence was suspended for seven days, OPP said.

It was the third stunt driving charge issued on the highway in less than 12 hours.

Click to play video 'Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs' Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs
Ontarians hoping to get driver’s licence face COVID-19 challenges and backlogs – Oct 20, 2020
