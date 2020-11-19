Toronto teen heading for driver’s test charged with stunt driving in Peterborough County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto teenager faces stunt driving charges on Highway 115 following radar patrol by OPP Thursday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, shortly after 9:30 a.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 155 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone on the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of Peterborough.

The 18-year-old driver from Toronto was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

OPP say the licence G2 driver was enroute to a DriveTest Centre for a G-licence test.

The vehicle was seized and impounded for seven days and the licence was suspended for seven days, OPP said.

It was the third stunt driving charge issued on the highway in less than 12 hours.

