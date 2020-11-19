Stunt driving charges laid after two vehicles clocked over 160 km/h on Hwy. 115: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peterborough County OPP charged two young drivers from Peterborough with stunt driving on Highway 115 south of the city on Wednesday night.

In the first incident just after 11 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 165 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 17-year-old was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Shortly after midnight, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8, 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

In both incidents, the vehicles were seized and impounded for seven days and drivers licences were suspended for seven days.

No names were released.