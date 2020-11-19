Menu

Crime

Stunt driving charges laid after two vehicles clocked over 160 km/h on Hwy. 115: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 10:04 am
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers with stunt driving on Hwy. 115 on Wednesday night.
Peterborough County OPP charged two drivers with stunt driving on Hwy. 115 on Wednesday night. Postmedia

Peterborough County OPP charged two young drivers from Peterborough with stunt driving on Highway 115 south of the city on Wednesday night.

In the first incident just after 11 p.m., an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 165 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 17-year-old was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Read more: Driver faces fines after conducting Zoom meeting while speeding in Lindsay, Ont., police say

Shortly after midnight, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 161 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

A 20-year-old was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 8, 2021.

In both incidents, the vehicles were seized and impounded for seven days and drivers licences were suspended for seven days.

No names were released.

