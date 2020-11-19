Police investigate early morning fire at Springwater, Ont., business

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating an early morning fire that took place at a Queen Street business in Springwater, Ont.

At about 5:10 a.m., firefighters and officers were called to the scene where smoke was billowing from the building.

According to investigators, a door to the business was insecure and it appeared as though someone had unlawfully entered the building before the blaze began.

#HurWOPP and Springwater Fire crews responded to a fire on Queen St, Elmvale around 5:10am this morning. The Ontario Fire Marshall has been notified and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with info please call 1-888-310-1122 or @CrimeSDM 1-800-222-8477 ^kv pic.twitter.com/lNLINqRyDo — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) November 19, 2020

Police say an ATM at the property may have also been tampered with.

According to the Springwater fire department, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.