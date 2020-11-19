Menu

Crime

Police investigate early morning fire at Springwater, Ont., business

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 1:33 pm
At about 5:10 a.m., firefighters and officers were called to the scene, where smoke was seen billowing from the building.
Twitter/Springwater Fire

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating an early morning fire that took place at a Queen Street business in Springwater, Ont.

At about 5:10 a.m., firefighters and officers were called to the scene where smoke was billowing from the building.

Read more: Springwater men, Barrie women charged with drug trafficking, firearm offences: OPP

According to investigators, a door to the business was insecure and it appeared as though someone had unlawfully entered the building before the blaze began.

Police say an ATM at the property may have also been tampered with.

According to the Springwater fire department, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Read more: Barrie man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Springwater, Ont.

The Ontario Fire Marshal was notified, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Huronia West OPP 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

