Barrie man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Springwater, Ont.

A Barrie man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian on Bayfield Street North in Springwater, Ont., in September.

On Sept. 15, at about 10:50 p.m., Huronia West OPP was called to Bayfield Street North for a woman walking a dog and waving at vehicles.

Before police arrived, an on-duty OPP officer and an off-duty Barrie police officer came across the woman, who was lying on the road.

OPP say the officers tried to provide first aid. The woman was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Police said the woman was hit by a car that subsequently left the scene. At the time of the occurrence, police were searching for a suspect, and that person has since been identified.

On Tuesday, Kraig Robertson, 22, from Barrie, was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.