Crime

Barrie man charged following fatal hit-and-run in Springwater, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 7, 2020 12:23 pm
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock.
Ontario Provincial Police OPP cruiser stock. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A Barrie man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run that involved a pedestrian on Bayfield Street North in Springwater, Ont., in September.

On Sept. 15, at about 10:50 p.m., Huronia West OPP was called to Bayfield Street North for a woman walking a dog and waving at vehicles.

Police charge Newmarket resident in fatal hit-and-run in Springwater last May

Before police arrived, an on-duty OPP officer and an off-duty Barrie police officer came across the woman, who was lying on the road.

OPP say the officers tried to provide first aid. The woman was subsequently transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Ontario government offers reward for information about deadly Springwater hit-and-run

Police said the woman was hit by a car that subsequently left the scene. At the time of the occurrence, police were searching for a suspect, and that person has since been identified.

On Tuesday, Kraig Robertson, 22, from Barrie, was charged with failure to stop after an accident resulting in death.

 

Barrie newsHuronia West OppSpringwaterBarrie hit-and-runSpringwater hit-and-runBayfield Street hit-and-runKraig Robertson
