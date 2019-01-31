Police charge Newmarket resident in fatal hit-and-run in Springwater last May
Police have charged a Newmarket resident in connection with an investigation into a fatal fail-to-remain collision in Springwater Township.
According to Ontario Provincial Police, on May 5 of last year, Dominik Andrew Adamek, 28, was walking at the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road when he was struck by a vehicle.
Police say Adamek was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers say the driver fled prior to police arrival.
Following a nine-month investigation, officers have charged a Newmarket resident in connection with the incident.
Maimuna Baldeh, 30, of Newmarket, was arrested and charged on Wednesday with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing death.
Police say the accused is scheduled to appear in court in Collingwood on March 12.
