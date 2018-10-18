Ontario government offers reward for information about deadly Springwater hit-and-run

The provincial government has posted a $50,000 reward for new information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township.

According to Huronia West OPP, between 4 a.m. and 5:45 a.m. on May 5, Dominik Adamek, 28, was walking along Wilson Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle.

Police say they believe the driver was aware Adamek had been hit but failed to remain at the scene.

According to police, foul play has not been ruled out.

Officers have been searching for a 2011-2013 dark grey Toyota Corolla. They say the vehicle sustained significant damage to the passenger side headlight, front bumper, door and window.

Investigators are urging anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).