Crime

Springwater men, Barrie women charged with drug trafficking, firearm offences: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 30, 2020 5:49 pm
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Springwater and seized two illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun, 500 grams of cocaine and 7,000 Percocet pills.
On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Springwater and seized two illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun, 500 grams of cocaine and 7,000 Percocet pills. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Three men from Springwater, Ont., and two women from Barrie, Ont., all in their 20s, are facing numerous drug trafficking and fire offences.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Springwater and seized two illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun, 500 grams of cocaine and 7,000 Percocet pills.

OPP helicopter searches for missing Bradford, Ont., teen last seen almost a week ago

The value of the illegal drugs totals to about $75,000, according to police.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash and illegal cannabis products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Barrie newsHuronia West OppSpringwaterSpringwater newsBarrie Drug TraffickingBarrie weapon offencesSpringwater drug-traffickingSpringwater weapon offences
