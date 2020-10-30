Springwater men, Barrie women charged with drug trafficking, firearm offences: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Three men from Springwater, Ont., and two women from Barrie, Ont., all in their 20s, are facing numerous drug trafficking and fire offences.

On Thursday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Springwater and seized two illegal firearms, including a loaded handgun, 500 grams of cocaine and 7,000 Percocet pills.

The value of the illegal drugs totals to about $75,000, according to police.

Officers also seized a large amount of cash and illegal cannabis products.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement