Health

New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 8:11 pm
Click to play video 'B.C. health officials report 762 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths' B.C. health officials report 762 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths
WATCH: B.C. health officials report 762 new cases of COVID-19, 10 additional deaths

Health officials have declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Fraser Health said it declared the outbreak after evidence of transmission in one of its medicine units, and that one patient had tested positive.

Read more: 10 deaths and 762 new cases as B.C. breaks COVID-19 records again

The unit has been closed, the health authority said in a statement.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients,” it said.

Trending Stories

All patients in the affected unit have been notified, it added.

The hospital’s emergency department remained open, and none of its other operations had been affected, Fraser Health said.

Click to play video 'COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, closures at popular Vancouver eatery' COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, closures at popular Vancouver eatery
COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital, closures at popular Vancouver eatery – Sep 2, 2020
