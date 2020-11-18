New COVID-19 outbreak declared at Surrey Memorial Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Health officials have declared a new COVID-19 outbreak at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Fraser Health said it declared the outbreak after evidence of transmission in one of its medicine units, and that one patient had tested positive.

The unit has been closed, the health authority said in a statement.

“Upon declaring the outbreak, Fraser Health immediately implemented precautions, including enhanced cleaning, as well as contact tracing to protect the health of all staff, medical staff and patients,” it said.

All patients in the affected unit have been notified, it added.

The hospital’s emergency department remained open, and none of its other operations had been affected, Fraser Health said.

