Over a quarter million people have died from coronavirus in the United States

The United States surpassed 250,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus Wednesday — an alarming reminder of the toll the virus has had on the world’s most heavily-infected country.

The milestone was reached a day after the deadliest day of the pandemic since May, with over 1,700 people dying on Tuesday alone, according to Johns Hopkins University.

As of 7 p.m. ET Wednesday, 250,140 deaths have been reported across the U.S. since the pandemic began last spring, based on data compiled by Johns Hopkins. Roughly 11.5 million infections have been confirmed to date.

More than 1,000 people have been dying nearly every day this month, a trend not seen since a second surge of the virus this past summer. November has seen an alarming new trend, however, with over 100,000 new cases being reported every day — reaching a record high just five days ago with over 177,000 infections.

Coronavirus: New York City public schools to close as COVID-19 cases rise

The record surge in new cases in all 50 states is pushing hospitals to the brink. On Tuesday, the COVID Tracking Project reported a new high of nearly 77,000 hospitalizations.

That’s pushing health-care workers to the limit as they deal with deteriorating conditions inside hospitals, which are struggling to administer care to the overwhelming number of patients.

“We are depressed, disheartened and tired to the bone,” Alison Johnson, director of critical care at Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, told the Associated Press Wednesday.

The out-of-control surge is leading governors and mayors across the U.S. to grudgingly issue mask mandates, limit the size of private and public gatherings ahead of Thanksgiving, ban indoor restaurant dining, close gyms or restrict the hours and capacity of bars, stores and other businesses.

— With files from the Associated Press