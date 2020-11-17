Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

U.S. FDA approves 1st coronavirus self-testing kit for at-home use

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 17, 2020 10:33 pm
A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
A health worker collects a nose swab sample for a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test at the Mycorama coronavirus testing facility during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Cernier, Switzerland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. File

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Tuesday it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.

The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for home use with self-collected nasal swab samples in individuals age 14 and older who are suspected of COVID-19 by their health care provider, the FDA said.

Read more: Canada adds 4,275 new coronavirus infections as total cases top 306K

“While COVID-19 diagnostic tests have been authorized for at-home collection, this is the first that can be fully self-administered and provide results at home,” FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn said.

The kit can also be used at hospitals but samples should be collected by a healthcare provider if the individuals who are tested are younger than 14 years, the health regulator said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada' Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada
Coronavirus: Second wave hitting hard across Canada

At home testing has not been authorized in Canada.

A post on Health Canada’s website says the agency has “authorized the sale and importation of COVID-19 tests only for use by health care professionals or trained operators.”

“However, we are open to reviewing all testing solutions,” the website reads. “This includes approaches that use self-testing kits, to enable individuals with or without symptoms to assess and monitor their own infections status.”

-With files from Global News

© 2020 Reuters
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus updateHealth CanadaCOVID-19 Testingus coronavirusCOVID testsUS FDAUS Food And Drug Administrationat home covid testscoroanvirus testing at home
Flyers
More weekly flyers