Health officials warn of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Bayers Lake restaurant, store

Nova Scotia Health Public Health is advising of potential exposure to COVID-19 at East Side Mario’s and Sport Check in Bayers Lake.

According to N.S. Health, the exposure may have occurred at the restaurant on 186 Chain Lake Drive on Nov. 14 between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Nov. 16 between noon and 7 p.m.

“Anyone present at this location during this time period is asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19,” says a news release.

Health officials said anyone exposed to the virus at this location on the above dates may develop symptoms up to Nov. 30.

Another exposure may have occurred at Sports Check on 215 Chain Lake Drive on Nov. 15 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

According to the province, anyone exposed to the virus at this location may develop symptoms up to Nov. 29.

The province’s recommendation is to visit the province’s website to do a self-assessment if, in the past 48 hours, individuals have had or are currently experiencing:

fever

cough

Or two or more of the following symptoms:

sore throat

runny nose/nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath