Vivek Goel named new president, vice-chancellor at University of Waterloo

Send this page to someone via email

A changing of the guard will occur at the University of Waterloo at the end of June as the school announced it is getting a new leader.

Vivek Goel has been chosen to replace Feridun Hamdullahpur as UWaterloo’s president and vice-chancellor.

Read more: Former governor general Michaëlle Jean named chancellor of Waterloo school

Hamdullahpur is stepping down after having served in the role since 2010.

Goel, who will become the UWaterloo’s seventh president and vice-chancellor, comes to the school from the University of Toronto, where he was the vice-president of research and innovation.

“Dr. Goel has decades of experience and expertise as a university leader and as a champion of student experience, research and innovation,” Cindy Forbes, chair of the University of Waterloo’s board of governors, said in a release. “He is uniquely qualified to guide the institution and to bolster our strengths at the intersection of health, society and technology.”

Story continues below advertisement

A public health physician, Goel is also a member of the federal government’s COVID-19 Immunity Task Force and scientific advisor for the CanCOVID Research Network.

“A research-intensive institution like Waterloo is ideally poised to create the change and solutions for a better future – whether it is tackling public-health challenges, addressing systemic racism, dealing with the climate crisis, or spurring economic recovery and growth,” Goel stated.

A 19-member committee spent almost a year searching for what it felt was the best candidate to replace Hamdullahpur.