Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Former governor general Michaëlle Jean named chancellor of Waterloo school

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2020 10:36 am
Canadian stateswoman Michaëlle Jean at the funeral of Jacques Parizeau on June 9, 2015.
Canadian stateswoman Michaëlle Jean at the funeral of Jacques Parizeau on June 9, 2015. Global News

Former governor general Michaëlle Jean has been appointed chancellor of St. Paul’s University College in Waterloo.

The school, which is affiliated with the University of Waterloo, says Jean will serve for a three-year term, effective immediately.

Read more: University prof tackles prevalence of ‘fake news’ during COVID-19 pandemic

The school offers programs in indigenous studies, international development, Canadian studies and human rights while also being home to the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre, the Student Refugee Program, and GreenHouse, a nationally-recognized social enterprise incubator.

Trending Stories

“I am particularly honored to be associated with the highly innovative, inspiring, creative and inclusive approach that sets St. Paul’s University College apart and of which this institution and the University of Waterloo can be proud,” Jean said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: University of Waterloo research considers who should get COVID-19 vaccine first

“I thank them for including me and I would like to give my full support to their influence. I look forward to being in contact with and alongside the teams as well as the students, to let myself be won over by their enthusiasm, their aspirations, their desire to surpass themselves in a spirit of achievement and excellence. ”

Jean, who succeeds Jean Paul Gladu, served as Canada’s governor general from 2005 to 2010.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo newsUniversity of WaterlooMichaelle JeanUniversity of waterloo newsSt. Paul’s University CollegeMichaëlle Jean St. Paul’s University CollegeSt. Paul’s University College governor general
Flyers
More weekly flyers