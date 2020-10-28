Former governor general Michaëlle Jean named chancellor of Waterloo school

Send this page to someone via email

Former governor general Michaëlle Jean has been appointed chancellor of St. Paul’s University College in Waterloo.

The school, which is affiliated with the University of Waterloo, says Jean will serve for a three-year term, effective immediately.

The school offers programs in indigenous studies, international development, Canadian studies and human rights while also being home to the Waterloo Indigenous Student Centre, the Student Refugee Program, and GreenHouse, a nationally-recognized social enterprise incubator.

“I am particularly honored to be associated with the highly innovative, inspiring, creative and inclusive approach that sets St. Paul’s University College apart and of which this institution and the University of Waterloo can be proud,” Jean said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

“I thank them for including me and I would like to give my full support to their influence. I look forward to being in contact with and alongside the teams as well as the students, to let myself be won over by their enthusiasm, their aspirations, their desire to surpass themselves in a spirit of achievement and excellence. ”

Jean, who succeeds Jean Paul Gladu, served as Canada’s governor general from 2005 to 2010.