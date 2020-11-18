Peterborough’s first ridesharing service Uride to launch in late November

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough’s first ridesharing service is set to launch in late November.

Uride announced Wednesday that it is set to launch in Peterborough on Friday, Nov. 27. The company, which launched in Thunder Bay, Ont., in 2017, operates in eight cities across Ontario, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Its initial goal was to tackle impaired driving and has expanded to help “fill the transportation voide that exists among smaller communities across Canada.”

“It’s a surreal moment. We’ve been looking forward to this for well over a year,” stated Uride’s COO Skye Volpi. “We are very excited to finally announce that Uride will be launching in Peterborough on November 27th, right in time for the holiday season.”

In honour of the launch, the company is offer customers up to 50 per cent off any ride from Nov. 27 to Dec. 13 by using the promo code URIDEPTBO when making a booking.

Story continues below advertisement

To book a Uride, downtown the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store or visit the company’s website.

The company is also hiring drivers, who require a four-door or four-passenger-seat vehicle that is a 2010 model or newer.

“Peterborough deserves ridesharing, especially during the holidays when demand for private transportation is at its highest and wait times can be exceedingly long,” said Volpi. “Having access to safe and reliable private transportation is important for a lot of people, especially under the current circumstances with COVID-19 where people are concerned about using public transit services. We believe Uride can provide just that for Peterborough.”

Volpi says the company is working with Peterborough city staff to consult on the implementation of a ridesharing bylaw that promotes safety and competition among private transportation companies in the city.

— More details to come

Advertisement