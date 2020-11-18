Bill Kelly: Mixed messaging from government is stalling COVID-19 recovery

Send this page to someone via email

The reaction was fast and furious to the statement from Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. David Williams.

He boldly suggested that if we all follow the government’s instructions for COVID-19, we could knock down the number of novel coronavirus cases from red zone and orange zone designations to a much more comfortable green zone by Christmas, whereby we’d be able to enjoy family gatherings for the holidays.

Sounds wonderful, doesn’t it?

Problem is, no medical experts or analysts have concurred with the good doctor; in fact, the most common reaction was, where is he getting his information?

Sadly, it’s the latest in a series of government statements about COVID-19 that are either misleading or totally confusing.

For instance, we’re not supposed to socialize with anyone who doesn’t live under our roof, but we can go to a restaurant or bar and socialize with anyone we want.

Now, the province’s top doc says if we stay the course, things will get better.

The premier tried to defend Dr. Williams by suggesting that he was just trying to impart a positive message.

But downplaying the dire circumstance we’re in is playing right into the hands of the “covidiots” who refuse to believe the pandemic exists.

We’re in a medical crisis. We don’t need feel-good, positive messaging, we need the truth.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

