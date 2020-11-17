English Montreal School Board’s interim director general steps down after 3 months on the job

Send this page to someone via email

English Montreal School Board interim director general Evelyne Alsonsi announced Tuesday that she is stepping down.

Alsonsi, a 22-year veteran administrator at the board, was appointed interim director general in August to replace Ann Marie Matheson who held the position for five years.

“Due to reasons of a professional nature, I believe I am no longer the ideal person to continue in the role of interim director general,” Alfonsi said in a statement on the EMSB website.

While Alsonsi didn’t specify the reasons, she did say she was proud of the work she accomplished in her three months on the job and that she would continue in her role as assistant director general, education.

Story continues below advertisement

EMSB Chair Joe Ortona thanked Alsonsi for her work and said he was looking forward to their continued work relationship.

Read more: Joe Ortona acclaimed as new EMSB chair as most commissioners face no opposition

It’s been a year of change for the province’s largest English school board.

Longtime chair Angela Mancini resigned in July after a scathing report by an independent human resources company recommended Quebec’s Education Ministry prohibit Mancini and her supporters from running in future EMSB elections.

Read more: EMSB chair Angela Mancini resigns

Manicini, however, cited personal reasons for her decision. She also called into question the conclusions of report and alleges she did not receive a fair process.

Matheson stepped down a short time after.

Alsonsi was appointed to replace Matheson by then EMSB trustee Marlene Jennings, whose government-mandated trusteeship ended last week.

Read more: EMSB trustee Marlene Jennings elected president of the Quebec Community Groups Network

At the time, Jennings said that Alsonsi’s role was a temporary one, and that a professional search agency had been hired to select a candidate.

Story continues below advertisement

The EMSB council of commissioners will announce the nomination of a new interim director general in the near future.

3:35 The youngest school commissioner in Quebec history The youngest school commissioner in Quebec history – Nov 9, 2020