EXCLUSIVE: EMSB chair Angela Mancini resigns

The chair of the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), Angela Mancini, resigned from her position Wednesday morning.

In an exclusive statement to Global News, Mancini said she is leaving the board for personal reasons.

“Circumstances being what they are, I find myself having trusted a process that turned out to be an unfair one and questioning the reasons why this occurred,” Mancini wrote.

“I have been given many options that I could pursue but after some reflection, I find myself making a decision that will help me regain my inner peace. More importantly, a decision that will allow my family to regain their mom and their daughter.” Tweet This

Mancini’s resignation comes after a scathing report by an independent human resources company recommended Quebec’s Education Ministry prohibit Mancini and her supporters from running in future EMSB elections.

The report was commissioned by the EMSB’s trustee, Marlene Jennings, after Mancini had gone to her back in January with allegations she was a victim of harassment.

But the firm concluded that Mancini’s complaints were unfounded, even saying that “during the past four years, she has gone to great, and in some cases, never-ending lengths to hide, deny, misrepresent, pressure, manipulate, twist, alter and blame others for her own causal wrongdoings.”

Global News has obtained a redacted copy of the report’s conclusions and has only seen seven pages of the 273-page report.

Mancini responded by calling into question the conclusions. She alleges she did not receive a fair process, claiming there was “a lack of a proper investigation” by Steven Droz & Associates Inc., the authors behind the report.

Earlier this month, Steven Droz responded to Mancini’s statement in an email saying he had “no comment other to state that I stand by the investigative process and my report.”

Mancini served on the board for 22 years and called her tenure “a unique privilege.”

“Of late there are those who have put into question the integrity of my service, and my commitment to our community. That commitment has not wavered,” she said in her statement. “Over the years I have met all the challenges that were thrown my way, with resolve and determination to make the best decision. Regardless of my good intentions, I have made mistakes along the way. When it was possible I rectified my mistakes. I definitely learnt from them and took responsibility for them.”

Jennings, a former Liberal MP, has been at the helm of the school board since it was put under partial trusteeship last November following internal conflicts among the board’s commissioners and a damning report issued by the Quebec government indicating governance issues.

Despite the conflicts, the board boasts major successes.

Commissioners say they’ve eliminated an $11-million deficit since 2007 and now run annual surpluses.

The board has recorded a 92.4 per cent graduation rate between 2011 and 2018 — the most successful graduation rate of all school boards in the province.

Mancini, who also works in Quebec’s health network, says she will dedicate herself to that job.

“Throughout the last few months, I have worked on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. This experience does not leave anyone unchanged. For me it has solidified my belief that it is important to live life to its fullest,” Mancini wrote. “More importantly, the last seven months has brought me back my inner peace. I am not willing to go back to a place where that will be disturbed.”

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise and Tim Sargeant