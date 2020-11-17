Menu

Health

31 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,750

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 4:44 pm
Ontario hospitals nearing capacity from COVID-19 surge
WATCH: Hospitals in Ontario are warning they are nearing capacity, as more COVID-19 patients continue to come in from the province's hard-hit regions. Eric Sorensen reports on the growing strain on the province's health system that's prompting calls for aggressive new restrictions.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,750, including 50 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Bradford, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Barrie, three are in Innisfil and three are in Ramara.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Oro-Medonte.

Read more: Health experts push for ‘aggressive’ strategy called #COVIDZero to stamp out coronavirus

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is a result of an outbreak at an educational setting.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

This week, there have been 116 new cases reported by the health unit, making it the fifth consecutive week where weekly highs in reported cases are above 100.

Of the region’s 1,750 total cases, 84 per cent — or 1,476 — have recovered, while seven people remain in hospital.

Since September, there has been a steady increase in cases among people under 18 years old, the vast majority of whom appear to be linked to another confirmed COVID-19 case within their household.

Read more: ‘Patients will die’: Doctors warn hospitals bursting as coronavirus cases soar

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at three long-term care facilities, three workplaces, three retirement homes, two educational settings and one congregate setting.

There have been 54 outbreaks in total since the start of the pandemic at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, five educational settings, four congregate settings and one community setting.

There are currently outbreaks at two schools in Angus — Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

According to the province of Ontario, 13 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

Read more: Ontario reports 1,249 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

The affected schools are:

  1. Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie
  2. Hillcrest Public School in Barrie
  3. Portage View Public School in Barrie
  4. Warnica Public School in Barrie
  5. Bradford District High School
  6. Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford
  7. Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford
  8. St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford
  9. St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford
  10. Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa
  11. Our Lady of Grace School in Essa
  12. St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth
  13. Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 96,745, including 3,383 deaths.

Coronavirus: Premier Ford describes Etobicoke storage unit party as "ridiculous"
