31 new coronavirus cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka, local total reaches 1,750

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 31 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the local total number of cases to 1,750, including 50 deaths.

Eleven of the new cases are in Bradford, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Barrie, three are in Innisfil and three are in Ramara.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Clearview, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, and Oro-Medonte.

Seven of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while one is community-acquired and another is a result of an outbreak at an educational setting.

The rest of the new cases are all under investigation.

This week, there have been 116 new cases reported by the health unit, making it the fifth consecutive week where weekly highs in reported cases are above 100.

Of the region’s 1,750 total cases, 84 per cent — or 1,476 — have recovered, while seven people remain in hospital.

Since September, there has been a steady increase in cases among people under 18 years old, the vast majority of whom appear to be linked to another confirmed COVID-19 case within their household.

There are currently 12 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region, at three long-term care facilities, three workplaces, three retirement homes, two educational settings and one congregate setting.

There have been 54 outbreaks in total since the start of the pandemic at 20 long-term care facilities, 14 workplaces, 10 retirement homes, five educational settings, four congregate settings and one community setting.

There are currently outbreaks at two schools in Angus — Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School and Our Lady of Grace Catholic School.

According to the province of Ontario, 13 schools under the public Simcoe County school board and the Catholic Simcoe Muskoka school board are reporting at least one case of COVID-19.

The affected schools are:

Bear Creek Secondary School in Barrie Hillcrest Public School in Barrie Portage View Public School in Barrie Warnica Public School in Barrie Bradford District High School Fieldcrest Elementary School in Bradford Fred C. Cook Public School in Bradford St. Charles Catholic School in Bradford St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic School in Bradford Nottawasaga Pines Secondary School in Essa Our Lady of Grace School in Essa St. Paul’s Catholic School in New Tecumseth Holy Family Catholic School in New Tecumseth

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 1,249 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total to 96,745, including 3,383 deaths.