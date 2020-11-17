Santa Claus teams up with Peterborough Petes to deliver holiday cheer across city

Send this page to someone via email

The Peterborough Petes are teaming up with Santa Claus to deliver some holiday cheer.

According to the Ontario Hockey League club, on Saturday, Dec. 12, the Petes will be driving a series of holiday trucks across the city, bringing with them Santa Claus, their mascot Roger and the Petes’ players.

The “Petes Very Merry Christmas” will feature holiday music, giveaways for fans and will be “providing some much-needed (physically distanced) holiday spirit all day long.”

The event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. In the week leading up to the event, the Petes will announce the drive-by route map and share approximate times fans can expect to see Santa and Roger.

Fans are encouraged to pre-register for the free event online before Tuesday, Dec. 8 at midnight.

Fans will receive a custom holiday message from Roger, a special gift voucher to the Petes Store at the Peterborough Memorial Centre and updates on the holiday parade route.

The Petes have teamed up with the North Pole to deliver holiday cheer to your neighbourhood with Roger the mascot and Santa Claus on Saturday, December 12! 🎄🎅 Register NOW >> https://t.co/xouzbtr1id pic.twitter.com/Q5NFT6VeYg — Peterborough Petes (@PetesOHLhockey) November 17, 2020

Due to logistical limitations, the Petes cannot guarantee that they will be able to visit everyone who signs up. The route and timeline are subject to change in consideration of safety, weather and time, the Petes said.

Fans are encouraged to share their experience with the Petes Very Merry Christmas by posting their photos and videos to their social media accounts using the hashtag: #HollyJollyPetes.

