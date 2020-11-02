Santa Claus to take physically distanced ‘road trip’ in Lindsay; drive-by parade in Lakefield

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Santa Claus Parade in Lindsay, Ont., is going to be replaced with a special “road trip” while a drive-by parade will be held in the village of Lakefield.

According to Karen Goodhand of the Lindsay Santa Claus Parade Committee and accounting firm Baker Tilly KDN, organizers have been working on a plan for the 65th annual Santa Claus parade to adhere to health unit guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Goodhand says Santa Claus will travel throughout the town on a physically-distanced “Santa Road Trip” beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 22.

“Due to limits on gatherings and the need for physical distancing, this year’s road trip will include only Santa and a few friends travelling an extensive viewing route around town,” stated Goodhand.

The parade route has yet be finalized but Goodhand tells Global News Peterborough the route will cover approximately 20 kilometres, starting near Fleming College’s Frost Campus.

Updates and more information will be posted on the Santa Claus Parade website.

Due to the pandemic, Santa won’t be collecting letters along the route this year. Children are encourage to mail their letters to Santa.

Santa will also take part in the first ever drive-by parade in Lakefield on Nov. 22 beginning at 1 p.m. The Lakefield Lions Club have organized a parade featuring stationary floats along Nicholls Street across from the Lakefield Legion and the Lakefield Curling Club. No roads will be closed.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Santa Claus Parade in the village.

