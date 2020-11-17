Menu

Crime

Kelowna woman facing new charges after arrest on outstanding warrants

By The Staff Global News
Posted November 17, 2020 1:35 pm
Mae Postel is facing new charges after she was arrested on outstanding warrants last week.
Mae Postel is facing new charges after she was arrested on outstanding warrants last week. Crimestoppers

A Kelowna woman is facing new charges after being chased down by police and arrested on outstanding warrants on Friday.

Police alleged the 34-year-old woman they arrested had pieces of ID in her possession that the RCMP “believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman.”

Read more: Brazen robbers caught on video in Joe Rich property theft

RCMP said the senior had been shopping in the area right before the woman was arrested.

Police said officers were called to a business on Cooper Road Friday morning after they got a tip that a woman wanted by police was there.

RCMP said they spotted the woman in a parking lot in the area and chased her on foot before taking her into custody.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Suspect nabbed in Kelowna liquor store theft

Mae Lynnette Postel is facing four charges in connection with Friday’s incident including theft under $5,000 and possession or use of a stolen credit card.

Her case is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday morning.

–With files from Doris Bregolisse

CrimeRCMPArrestKelowna RCMPKelowna CrimeOkanagan NewsOutstanding WarrantsKelowna NewsStolen IDKelowna ArrestMae Lynnette Postel
