Kelowna woman facing new charges after arrest on outstanding warrants

A Kelowna woman is facing new charges after being chased down by police and arrested on outstanding warrants on Friday.

Police alleged the 34-year-old woman they arrested had pieces of ID in her possession that the RCMP “believe were stolen from the purse of an 82-year-old woman.”

RCMP said the senior had been shopping in the area right before the woman was arrested.

Police said officers were called to a business on Cooper Road Friday morning after they got a tip that a woman wanted by police was there.

RCMP said they spotted the woman in a parking lot in the area and chased her on foot before taking her into custody.

Mae Lynnette Postel is facing four charges in connection with Friday’s incident including theft under $5,000 and possession or use of a stolen credit card.

Her case is scheduled to be back in court on Thursday morning.

–With files from Doris Bregolisse

