Individuals at 3 Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools test positive for the coronavirus

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says individuals at three schools have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The schools are Holy Family Catholic School, Bishop James Mahoney High School and St. Mary’s Wellness and Education Centre.

GSCS said that it was informed of the positive tests Monday by the Saskatchewan Health Authority and said that it is working with public health to inform parents and caregivers.

The risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact, GSCS said.

The affected classrooms and cohorts will move to online instruction starting Tuesday, but GSCS did not say how long remote learning will be in place.

Bishop James Mahoney High School was to move to Level 3 of Saskatchewan’s Safe Schools Plan on Thursday.

Under that level, face-to-face learning is reduced, there is a shift to some home learning, and the number of students in the school at the same time is reduced.

GSCS said for their schools moving to Level 3, students will attend in-person learning and learn online on alternate days.

