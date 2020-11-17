Man in critical condition, woman seriously injured after incident in Toronto’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries and a woman is in serious condition after an incident in the city’s east end late Monday.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential area near Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue, south of Highway 401, just before 11:50 p.m.

The spokesperson said a woman was found with injuries. The officers were subsequently told about a man being injured and he was found with “very serious” wounds.

The man was reported to be without vital signs and that paramedics were attempting CPR.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was being taken to hospital for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The police spokesperson said officers are looking for a suspect in connection with the incident. It is believed he is known to the victims.

More to come.

MEDICAL COMPLAINT:

Port Union Rd + Fanfare Av

– Medics advise the man is VSA

– Performing CPR

– Both victims will be taken to hospital

– 1 by emergency run

– Suspect has fled and is still armed

– Suspect is known

^dh — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) November 17, 2020