Man in critical condition, woman seriously injured after incident in Toronto’s east end

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries and a woman is in serious condition after an incident in the city’s east end late Monday.
A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential area near Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue, south of Highway 401, just before 11:50 p.m.
The spokesperson said a woman was found with injuries. The officers were subsequently told about a man being injured and he was found with “very serious” wounds.
Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence
The man was reported to be without vital signs and that paramedics were attempting CPR.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was being taken to hospital for treatment.
The police spokesperson said officers are looking for a suspect in connection with the incident. It is believed he is known to the victims.
More to come.
Comments