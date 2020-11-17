Menu

Crime

Man in critical condition, woman seriously injured after incident in Toronto’s east end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street.
Toronto police cruisers are seen at parked on a street. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police say a man has life-threatening injuries and a woman is in serious condition after an incident in the city’s east end late Monday.

A police spokesperson told Global News emergency crews were called to a residential area near Port Union Road and Fanfare Avenue, south of Highway 401, just before 11:50 p.m.

The spokesperson said a woman was found with injuries. The officers were subsequently told about a man being injured and he was found with “very serious” wounds.

Read more: St. Michael’s Hospital’s trauma team shows why seconds count for Toronto’s victims of violence

The man was reported to be without vital signs and that paramedics were attempting CPR.

Trending Stories

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News the woman was being taken to hospital for treatment.

The police spokesperson said officers are looking for a suspect in connection with the incident. It is believed he is known to the victims.

More to come.

