Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Nov. 17

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday:

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,249 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

569 in Toronto

256 in Peel Region

94 in York Region

69 in Durham Region

58 in Halton Region

Ontario government considering extending winter break in schools

Ontario students could get an extended winter break or start classes remotely in the new year as the province considers ways to reduce COVID-19 transmission after the holidays.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce says he’s talking to health officials and “looking at solutions that may include some period out of class” at the beginning of January, but has not yet made a decision.

Ontario reports 1,249 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday

Ontario reported 1,249 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 96,745.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,383 as 12 more deaths were reported.

More than 26,400 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. Resolved cases increased by 1,135 from the previous day.

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 2,092 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of 11 deaths.

There are 108 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of one.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 700 active cases among long-term care residents and 524 active cases among staff — down by 16 cases and down by nine cases respectively in the last day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 3,518 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 1,985 among students and 445 among staff (1,088 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 133 more cases from the previous day.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 670 out of 4,828 schools in the province. One school in Ontario is currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 614 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 20 (12 child cases and eight staff cases.) Out of 5,247 child care centres in Ontario, 124 currently have cases and 20 centres are closed.

Ontario announces more funding to expand mobile crisis services to respond to mental health emergencies

On Tuesday, Premier Doug Ford announced more than $37 million will go to expanding mental health care services such as mobile crisis teams, hiring more staff, more for addictions/withdrawal specialists and more for peer support.

As well, the government said it will look at identifying new tools and programs to support the mental health and well-being of frontline workers.

“Ontario’s police officers respond to tens of thousands of mental health calls a year and we need to make sure they have the right training, as well as extra support from professional mental health workers to respond to these calls, and save lives,” said Ford.

“Expanding our mobile crisis services will help those in crisis get the mental health supports they need, while ensuring our police and their community partners can work more effectively together and stay safe while handling these types of calls,” he added.

—With files from The Canadian Press