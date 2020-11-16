Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Saskatoon Ward 1 candidate wants recount

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 7:39 pm
Click to play video 'Saskatoon Ward 1 candidate wants recount' Saskatoon Ward 1 candidate wants recount
WATCH: Kevin Boychuk, who garned 56 votes less than incumbent Darren Hill in Saskatoon's civic election, says he will request that the ballots be reexamined.

Kevin Boychuk, who gathered the second-most amount of votes for city council in Ward 1 in Saskatoon’s civic election, told Global News he will request a recount.

“(The results went) back and forth and I think it’s fair to our democratic process,” he said, speaking over the phone.

Incumbent Darren Hill edged out Boychuk by just 56 votes — 1,639 to 1,583.

Read more: Saskatoon election 2020: Familiar roster of city councillors

Boychuk told Global News he saw two manila envelopes of rejected ballots at a polling station on election night.

He said he’s hoping those ballots, and others like them, make the difference.

A recount, according to The Local Government Elections Acts, a provincial law, requires a judge to reexamine all ballots, including those that election officials accepted or reject and which voters spoiled or declined.

Election officials, in all legitimate democracies, regularly reject a small portion of ballots for a number of reasons, like if a voter incorrectly marked it.

Hill, who has served on city council since 2006, said a recount was called for and said it was important for a transparent democratic process.

Read more: Saskatoon municipal election: Ward 1

He also said he was still expecting to be re-elected.

“I’m confident in the work by the chief electoral officer. If they have a concern about the ballots then they pulled it for reason,” he told Global News.

Scott Bastian, Saskatoon’s Chief Returning Officer, was not available to comment.

Click to play video 'How the process works for the provincial election vote count' How the process works for the provincial election vote count
How the process works for the provincial election vote count – Oct 29, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan NewsSaskatoon NewsSaskatoon Civic ElectionSaskatoon Municipal ElectionDarren HillWard 1Saskatoon Ward 1Kevin BoychukSaskaton municipal election resultsSaskatoon civc election results
