Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Super Bowl champ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recognized by Hall of Fame for fight against COVID-19

By Staff The Canadian Press
In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Tardif is being recognized by the Hall of fame for his efforts in fighting COVID-19. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020.
In this Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (76) speaks during a news conference in Aventura, Fla., for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game. Tardif is being recognized by the Hall of fame for his efforts in fighting COVID-19. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Brynn Anderson/AP Photo

Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he is honoured to have his medical scrubs and lab coat on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and medical school graduate opted out of the 2020 National Football League season to help on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Laurent Duvernay-Tardif helps out Quebec long-term care facility amid coronavirus crisis

Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., worked in a long-term care home an hour from Montreal.

The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, tweeted a photo of the display to Duvernay-Tardif on Saturday.

It shows a mannequin in a face mask, medical visor and grey scrubs emblazoned with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” and the Chiefs logo, as well as a white lab coat on another stand.

Coronavirus: Quebec NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season to focus on medicine

Duvernay-Tardif won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last February.

“I accept this on my behalf but also on behalf of all frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you!” he tweeted Monday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
