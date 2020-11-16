Super Bowl champ Laurent Duvernay-Tardif recognized by Hall of Fame for fight against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Super Bowl champion Laurent Duvernay-Tardif says he is honoured to have his medical scrubs and lab coat on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman and medical school graduate opted out of the 2020 National Football League season to help on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Duvernay-Tardif, from Mont-Saint-Hilaire, Que., worked in a long-term care home an hour from Montreal.

The Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, tweeted a photo of the display to Duvernay-Tardif on Saturday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It shows a mannequin in a face mask, medical visor and grey scrubs emblazoned with “Dr. Duvernay-Tardif” and the Chiefs logo, as well as a white lab coat on another stand.

Story continues below advertisement

Duvernay-Tardif won the Super Bowl with the Chiefs last February.

“I accept this on my behalf but also on behalf of all frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you!” he tweeted Monday.

I am truly honored to receive this recognition from the Pro Football Hall of Fame. I accept this on my behalf but also on behalf of all frontline workers who have dedicated their lives to protect our communities. Thank you! #Frontline #Sacrifice #Covid #Healthcare https://t.co/72vxu4NDcQ — Laurent D. Tardif (@LaurentDTardif) November 16, 2020

Advertisement