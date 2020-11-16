Coronavirus: Toronto school declares outbreak after 13 students test positive

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO — A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Toronto high school after 13 students tested positive for the virus.

The Toronto District School Board says Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute remains open.

When asked about the outbreak, Toronto Public Health says it will advise if a class, cohort or a school should be closed for a period of time.

It says it works with schools when cases are identified to assess the ongoing risk of transmission to staff and students.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province reported 106 new COVID-19 cases related to schools on Monday, including at least 63 among students.

Story continues below advertisement

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 683 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

4:23 Coronavirus: Toronto mayor John Tory tells people ‘please stay home’ Coronavirus: Toronto mayor John Tory tells people ‘please stay home’