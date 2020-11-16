Menu

Health

Coronavirus: Toronto school declares outbreak after 13 students test positive

By Staff The Canadian Press
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street.
The Toronto District School Board headquarters at 5050 Yonge Street. Katherine Ward / File / Global News

TORONTO — A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Toronto high school after 13 students tested positive for the virus.

The Toronto District School Board says Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute remains open.

When asked about the outbreak, Toronto Public Health says it will advise if a class, cohort or a school should be closed for a period of time.

It says it works with schools when cases are identified to assess the ongoing risk of transmission to staff and students.

The province reported 106 new COVID-19 cases related to schools on Monday, including at least 63 among students.

Those bring the number of schools with a reported case to 683 out of Ontario’s 4,828 publicly funded schools.

