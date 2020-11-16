Menu

Crime

Nova Scotia RCMP arrest 2 men on child pornography charges

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 4:38 pm
The Canadian Press file

Nova Scotia RCMP said they arrested two men for child pornography offences in two separate incidences.

According to police, they arrested a Liverpool, N.S., man for child pornography offence on Nov. 13 after his house was searched.

“RCMP began an investigation after receiving information from the National Child Exploitation Crime Centre (NCECC),” the RCMP said in a statement.

According to authorities, Lauren McKiel, 83, was arrested at the residence without incident. He has been charged with possession of child pornography.

McKiel was released by the court on conditions and is next scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Dec. 16.

A Barrington, N.S., man was also arrested for child pornography offences on Nov. 12. after the RCMP conducted forensic analysis on seized electronic devices.

In June, the RCMP said that investigators were able to download a significant amount of child pornography from an individual sharing more than 100,000 suspected images and videos.

The RCMP said Allister Fougere, 70, was arrested at a residence without incident. He has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

Police said that Fougere was released by the court on conditions and is next scheduled to appear in Shelburne provincial court on Dec. 23.

“In Nova Scotia it is mandatory for citizens to report suspected child pornography. This means that anyone who encounters child pornography material or recordings must report it to the police,” police said in a news release.

“Failing to report suspicious activity and materials could result in penalties similar to failure to report child abuse set out in the Child and Family Services Act.”

