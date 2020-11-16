Menu

Health

COVID-19 claims lives of two more long term care residents in Hamilton, public health says

By Ken Mann 900 CHML
Posted November 16, 2020 4:02 pm
Paul Johnson, the Director of Hamilton's Emergency Operations Centre, addresses the media during a daily update session at city hall on March 13, 2020.
Paul Johnson, the Director of Hamilton's Emergency Operations Centre, addresses the media during a daily update session at city hall on March 13, 2020. Don Mitchell / Global News Hamilton

Hamilton’s board of health has heard that there is some frustration within the business community following a tightening of restrictions to control the spread of COVID-19.

The city’s move into the “red” zone of pandemic response means gatherings are now restricted to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

Read more: Coronavirus: Hamilton reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 5 deaths

Councillor Tom Jackson says restaurants in his east mountain ward are “angry”, after months of complying with requirements around contact tracing, masking and customer limits.

Jackson says “they’ve done everything to try to survive”, but in light of new regulations are “unhappy and not sure where their business future will go.”

Read more: How Hamilton entered Ontario’s COVID-19 red level and what to expect

Paul Johnson, Hamilton’s emergency operations director, defended the new measures, insisting it was “time to take some stronger action.”

He points to statistics showing that over the past week, Hamilton is averaging 52 new cases of COVID-19 each day, compared with 22 cases just two weeks ago.

Johnson says the death toll is rising in vulnerable settings and “this virus is running through our city at a fairly good clip.”

Read more: Hamilton to begin ‘naming and shaming’ businesses that break COVID-19 rules

Hamilton Public Health confirmed 24 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as well as two additional deaths related to the virus, raising the city’s total to date to 67.

The latest deaths involve a man in his late 80’s and a woman in her early 60’s, both residents of Hamilton Continuing Care, where of one of the city’s most widespread outbreaks has infected 22 residents and five staff at that long term care facility.

Read more: Outdoor patio program extended into fall 2021 in Hamilton

Hamilton’s latest school-related cases involve one student at Hess Street Elementary School and one staff member at Dundas Central Elementary School.

The City of Hamilton also announced that it has cancelled fall swimming lessons and many drop-in recreation programs to comply with “red” zone requirements.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise' Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Coronavirus: Ford says he ‘won’t hesitate’ to introduce another lockdown if COVID-19 cases continue to rise
Coronavirus COVID-19 Hamilton COVID-19 Hamilton Public Health covid-19 restaurants Hamilton Paul Johnson Hamilton pandemic response pandemic response "red" level
