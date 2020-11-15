Coronavirus: Hamilton reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend, 5 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton Public Health reported 74 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend and five more deaths involving four long-term care (LTC) homes plus one in the community.

The city says the latest deaths, all within the past week, include a woman in her mid-70s at Chartwell Willowgrove, a man in his late 80s at Dundurn Place Care Centre, a woman in her early 70s at Baywoods Place, a man in his mid-80s from Hamilton Continuing Care and a woman in her early 70s who died in the community.

Hamilton has now had 65 deaths related to the pandemic.

Public health says there are 18 active outbreaks in Hamilton involving 197 people as of Nov. 15 at:

Eight long-term care homes (Alexander Place, Baywoods Place, Chartwell Willowgrove, Hamilton Continuing Care, Idlewyld Manor, Macassa Lodge, Ridgeview, St. Joseph’s Villa)

Four retirement homes (Aberdeen Gardens, Amica Dundas, Cardinal, The Village at Wentworth Heights)

Two shelters (Good Shepherd Men’s Centre, Good Shepherd Women’s Shelter)

Two workplaces (Meridian Credit Union, Jonathon’s Perron Floor)

One daycare (La Garderie Le Petit Navire)

One group home (Hatts Off)

The outbreak at Chartwell Willowgrove has 64 total cases involving 39 residents, 25 staff members and one essential visitor.

St. Joseph’s Villa has 35 total coronavirus cases tied to 22 residents and 13 staff members, according to public health.

Baywoods Place has 28 cases among 16 residents and 12 staff members while Hamilton continuing care has 23 cases connected to 18 residents and five staff members.

An outbreak at the Echo Day Child Care Program on Glen Echo Drive and at long-term care home Shalom Village on Macklin Street North were declared over.

The city has 400 active cases as of Nov. 15 and 2,415 since the pandemic began.

The number of people reported to be receiving hospital care for the virus is 15 as of Sunday.

Health officials say there have been 428 positive coronavirus cases in Hamilton in the last 10 days.

Hamilton will join the red zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Halton Region reports 102 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Halton Region reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend — 42 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday.

The region has 515 active cases as of Nov. 15, with Oakville accounting for 243 and Burlington accounting for 93 cases.

Halton has 17 outbreaks, which include eight institutions and two schools, according to public health.

The institutional outbreaks involve 194 people at four long-term care homes (Allendale in Milton, Chartwell Waterford, Post Inn Village and Wyndham Manor in Oakville), three retirement homes (Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington, Trafalgar Lodge in Oakville and Amica Georgetown), and the complex transitional care (CTC) unit at the Georgetown hospital.

The outbreak at Chartwell Waterford involves 58 people — 46 residents, 11 staff members and one other affected person with a connection to the home.

There have now been seven deaths since the outbreak was declared on Oct. 13.

Wyndham Manor in Oakville added seven more cases and now has 63 involving 39 residents, 14 staff members and 10 others connected to the home. There has been one resident death since the outbreak began on Oct. 21.

Tansley Woods has 47 total cases involving 35 residents and 12 staff members. The facility has had seven resident deaths since the outbreak began Oct. 3.

Amica Georgetown has cases among 18 residents, two workers and one other person connected to the home. There have been three COVID-19-related deaths at Amica since Oct. 19.

Halton has 2,929 total COVID-19 cases and 45 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Halton Region will join the “red” zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Niagara Region reports 45 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Niagara public health reported 45 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Sunday. There are 206 active cases as of Nov 15.

The region has 13 active outbreaks connected with the coronavirus in the community. Five are institutional outbreaks at three retirement homes (The Meadows of Dorchester and Seasons Retirement Communities in Welland as well as Tufford Manor Retirement Home in St. Catharines) and two long-term care homes (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls and Gilmore Lodge in Fort Erie).

Niagara Health says the outbreak at Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls involves 31 positive cases among 16 residents and 15 staff members. Three resident deaths have been connected with the outbreak, which began on Sept. 29.

The hospital says there have been no new positive cases of COVID-19 among residents or staff since Oct. 29.

Overall, Niagara has had 1,821 total positive cases and 78 virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic was declared, 46.8 per cent (852) of the region’s cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Niagara Region will join the “orange” zone of the province’s new COVID-19 response framework on Monday.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported 13 new COVID-19 cases since Friday. The region has had 591 lab-confirmed positive cases since the pandemic began.

There is one institutional outbreak involving three staff members at the Grandview Lodge long-term care home in Dunnville.

Officials say there are 27 active cases as of Nov. 15.

Haldimand-Norfolk has had 32 COVID-19-connected deaths since the pandemic began.

Brant County reports 13 new COVID-19 cases on the weekend

Brant County’s health unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases between Friday and Sunday. The region has 378 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are 63 active cases as of Nov. 15 with one person receiving hospital care.

Brant County has two institutional outbreaks involving 36 cases at two retirement homes (Riverview Terrace in Brantford and Brucefield Manor in Mount Pleasant).

The outbreak at Riverview Terrace Retirement Home involves 13 people, with three staff members and 10 residents testing positive for COVID-19.

Brucefield Manor has 24 cases and involves 19 residents and five staff members.

Public health says 33.42 per cent (126) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has had five deaths tied to COVID-19.