Outdoor patio program extended into fall 2021 in Hamilton

A program designed to help Hamilton restaurants survive the impacts of COVID-19 is being extended.

Hamilton’s planning committee has voted to continue allowing the expansion of patios on private property, as well as streets and sidewalks, through October 2021.

Ward 2 Coun. Jason Farr says it is the city’s way of helping businesses weather the pandemic.

“I haven’t had a restaurant yet saying it was a bad idea. Most are very, very grateful and some are doing some creative things,” he said.

According to a city report presented to the planning committee on Tuesday, 150 restaurants have taken advantage of the program by expanding their patios.

Of the restaurants that responded to a city survey, 89 per cent say the program has been “extremely important” to their business.

In the case of on-street patios, general manager of planning and economic development Jason Thorne says they’ll be removed for the winter, starting Nov. 1, but will be allowed to return on May 1, 2021.