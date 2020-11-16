Weekly survey: What songs would you use to torture a neighbour over a perceived slight?

Bill Gross is a tech billionaire annoyed with his tech entrepreneur neighbour, Mark Towfiq. At issue is a glass sculpture on Towfiq’s property that Gross says is ugly and is ruining his view. Complaints to the local civic authorities have gone nowhere, so Gross decided to do something, well, gross.

Towfiq’s property was bombarded by the theme from Gilligan’s Island on a loop, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I haven’t followed up on the outcome of this audio assault, but it did give me an idea for this week’s survey.

First, please don’t try this at home. It’s just a thought experiment. But if you had to resort to this kind of offensive, what song would you use on your uncooperative neighbour? It has to be annoying at best and sheer torture at worst. Here are some suggestions:

The Barney the Dinosaur theme

Crazy Frog

Aqua’s “Barbie Girl“

“Baby Shark”

Any Norwegian black metal

Whaddaya got?

