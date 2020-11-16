Menu

Health

Waterloo Region reports 53 new coronavirus cases, 1 new death

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 16, 2020 3:08 pm
Click to play video 'Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’' Ontario lockdown threat looms, more regions designated ‘red zones’
The Ontario government is moving more regions into 'red zones' as COVID-19 infections surge. And as Eric Sorensen reports, Premier Doug Ford says he's not afraid to impose another lockdown.

Waterloo Region reported 53 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one new death related to the disease.

There are now 122 people who have died from the novel coronavirus in the region and it’s the first reported death since the end of October.

Read more: Drive-by Christmas parade held for young Ontario boy battling cancer

Among the 2,759 total cases in Waterloo, 357 are considered active, which is four more than the previous day. Of the active cases, 11 people are in hospital.

Resolved cases have risen by 56 from the previous day to 2,280.

There are now 24 active COVID-19 outbreaks in the region with the latest being confirmed on Sunday at an unknown congregate setting where one case was reported.

Outbreaks at Forest Heights Revera Long-Term Care, Columbia Forest Long-Term Care and St. Andrew’s Terrace Long-Term Care ended on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The outbreaks with the most confirmed cases include Algarve Restaurant with 26 cases and a wedding with 24 cases.

Read more: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine is 94.5% effective, company says

Ontario reported 1,487 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, bringing the provincial total to 95,496.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,371 as 10 more deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, 79,295 Ontarians have recovered from COVID-19. Resolved cases increased by 992 from the previous day.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues

CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscovid-19 newsCoronavirus CasesCambridgeKitchenercovid-19 casesWaterloo RegionCoronavirus WaterlooCOVID-19 Waterloo
