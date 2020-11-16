Fall sitting of Saskatchewan legislature to start end of November

Send this page to someone via email

Newly elected members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) in Saskatchewan will begin their first session in two weeks.

The fall sitting will begin on Nov. 30 with the election of the Speaker in the morning followed by Lt.-Gov. Russ Mirasty delivering the throne speech in the afternoon.

“Our government has received a new mandate from the people of Saskatchewan and I know all MLAs on both sides of the house are looking forward to getting into the assembly and debating the important issues facing our province,” Premier Scott Moe said in a press release on Monday.

“Of course, our immediate focus (will) be on managing through the ongoing (COVID-19) pandemic — keeping Saskatchewan people safe while keeping our economy open and working toward a strong recovery.”

The statement added that the new session will include physical distancing and plexiglass shields, and all MLAs will wear masks. It also said the number of members present in the assembly at one time remains under consideration.

As a result of the 2020 general election on Oct. 26, the Saskatchewan Party holds 48 seats and the NDP has 13.

The fall sitting is expected to last two weeks.

