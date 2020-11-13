Well-known University of Saskatchewan political studies professor Joe Garcea dies

Joe Garcea, a University of Saskatchewan political studies professor well-known around the province, has died.
For years, Garcea provided analysis of political campaigns at the local, provincial and national levels. He also taught thousands of students at USask.
Garcea began his teaching career at the university in 1987. In 2018, he was honoured with the school’s Master Teacher award.
“A better friend and colleague we could not hope for. He will be terribly missed, and always remembered,” the U of S said in a statement.
Online tributes have poured in for Garcea.
Trending Stories
He had battled health issues for a number of years.
Garcea leaves behind his wife Laurie and three children.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments