Coronavirus: Ottawa reports 51 new COVID-19 cases as hospitalizations drop

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 51 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the nation’s capital on Monday as the number of people in hospital locally with COVID-19 trends downward.

Monday’s report comes after increases of 62 cases on Sunday and 78 cases on Saturday.

There have now been 7,957 cases of the virus in Ottawa, with 515 cases considered active, according to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard

One additional person has died in connection with COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, raising the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 359.

Among the positive trends in Ottawa’s efforts to flatten the second wave of the pandemic is a declining number of people in hospital.

OPH’s dashboard shows there are 46 people in hospital with COVID-19 locally, down from 60 on Friday. Six of those patients are currently in the intensive care unit.

Two new coronavirus outbreaks were added to OPH’s dashboard on Monday.

The Carlingview Manor long-term care home is now facing its fourth outbreak of the pandemic after one of its staff tested positive for the virus.

An earlier outbreak at the home stretching from April to June saw 260 people test positive and 60 residents die in relation to the virus, prompting a class-action lawsuit against the Revera Living-run facility.

The other outbreak is at the École élémentaire catholique Terre-des-Jeunes in the city’s southwest end, where two students have tested positive for the virus.

The Ottawa Hospital said Monday morning that its Coventry Road testing site would close for the day due to inclement weather.

Monday was to be the last day of testing at that location, as a replacement drive-thru assessment centre is set to open at the National Arts Centre’s parking garage on Thursday to mitigate colder temperatures and other winter weather hazards in the months ahead.

A downtown testing site is also set to open next week at the McNabb Community Centre on Percy Street to give centrally located residents a more walkable location.