Increased COVID-19 exposure risk at Prince Albert, Sask. business

Anyone who attended coached bowling sessions in Prince Albert over a nine-day period is being told by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to immediately self-isolate.

The sessions took place at Minto Bowl, 201-13th St., between Nov. 1 and Nov. 8.

A person or persons attended the sessions those days while infectious with the novel coronavirus, the SHA said.

Parents and children who were at Minto Bowl on any of the specified dates must immediately self-isolate and either call HealthLine 811, their doctor or nursing practitioner to arrange for testing, health officials said.

COVID-19 symptoms can develop from two to 14 days following exposure to the coronavirus.

The SHA said it issued the public announcement due to an increased risk of exposure to the public.

Health officials said it is not a commentary on a location or business or its practices and reasonable efforts are made to inform the business or location before the public is notified.

They added that it is the responsibility of every person to strictly adhere to all public health orders.

Prince Albert, along with Saskatoon and Regina, has been under a mandatory mask order for all public locations since Nov. 6.

That was expanded on Nov. 16 to all communities in the province with a population of 5,000 or greater.

Mandatory masks are also required in all bedroom communities around Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Regina, regardless of their size.

